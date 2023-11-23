Tattooed Chef (TTCFQ) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Tattooed Chef (NASDAQ:TTCFQ – Get Free Report) will release its earnings data on Friday, November 24th. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Tattooed Chef Trading Down 88.2 %

Shares of TTCFQ opened at $0.00 on Thursday. Tattooed Chef has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $1.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

About Tattooed Chef

Tattooed Chef, Inc, a plant-based food company, produces and sells a portfolio of frozen foods. It supplies plant-based products to retailers in the United States. The company offers ready-to-cook bowls, zucchini spirals, riced cauliflower, acai and smoothie bowls, cauliflower crust pizza, wood fire crusted pizza, handheld burritos, and bars and quesadillas.

