Ternium (NYSE:TX) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Bank of America upgraded shares of Ternium (NYSE:TX – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have $47.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ternium in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Ternium from $51.50 to $53.50 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ternium from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $47.36.

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of Ternium stock opened at $38.71 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 1.66. Ternium has a 12 month low of $28.47 and a 12 month high of $45.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.80 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ternium will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Ternium Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.9%. Ternium’s payout ratio is currently 143.79%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ternium

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the 1st quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Ternium by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ternium in the 1st quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Ternium by 50.3% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. 12.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

