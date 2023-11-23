Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,883,670 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,340 shares during the period. Tesla makes up approximately 0.7% of Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 0.06% of Tesla worth $493,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in Tesla by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 211,295 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $55,311,000 after buying an additional 7,176 shares in the last quarter. Pachira Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Sigma Planning Corp increased its holdings in Tesla by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 76,219 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $19,952,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares during the last quarter. Deuterium Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,314,000. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total value of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.23, for a total transaction of $643,075.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,912,137.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.02, for a total value of $1,000,080.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,128,090.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,065 shares of company stock valued at $10,248,880 over the last three months. 25.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Tesla from $290.00 to $266.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Tesla from $260.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $260.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.87.

NASDAQ:TSLA traded down $6.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.21. 118,117,078 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,600,384. The firm has a market cap of $744.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.31, a PEG ratio of 4.58 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.81 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.07). Tesla had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The business had revenue of $23.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

