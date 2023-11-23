Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) Shares Bought by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp grew its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 69,132 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.14% of Texas Capital Bancshares worth $3,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.1% in the second quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 115,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,956,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 4.2% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 143,583 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,831 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 900.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 71,410 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,678,000 after acquiring an additional 64,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 30.9% in the second quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. now owns 9,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TCBI stock opened at $54.29 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.48. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.79 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Texas Capital Bancshares ( NASDAQ:TCBI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $472.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.89 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 19.39% and a return on equity of 7.83%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $60.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.00.

In other news, Director Robert W. Stallings acquired 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, for a total transaction of $436,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.90 per share, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.54 per share, with a total value of $436,320.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 278,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,162,120. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 18,000 shares of company stock worth $870,050 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, is a full-service financial services firm that delivers customized solutions to businesses, entrepreneurs, and individual customers. The company offers commercial banking, consumer banking, investment banking, and wealth management services.

