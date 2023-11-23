TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.25.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TGTX shares. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of TG Therapeutics from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded TG Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com lowered TG Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on TG Therapeutics from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of TG Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 18th.

Get TG Therapeutics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on TG Therapeutics

TG Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of TGTX opened at $12.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a market capitalization of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.25 and a beta of 2.10. TG Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.46 and a fifty-two week high of $35.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a current ratio of 5.53.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.44. TG Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 35.58% and a negative net margin of 13.65%. The company had revenue of $165.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.91 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.26) earnings per share. TG Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 17538.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that TG Therapeutics will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of TG Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in TG Therapeutics in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of TG Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TG Therapeutics by 131.7% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,543 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TG Therapeutics by 102.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,190 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 5,152 shares during the period. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in TG Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

About TG Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

TG Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell diseases. It provides BRIUMVI, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of adult patients with relapsing forms of multiple sclerosis (RMS), including clinically isolated syndrome, relapsing-remitting disease, and active secondary progressive disease in adults.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TG Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TG Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.