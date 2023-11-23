The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Shares Sold by Inceptionr LLC

Inceptionr LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 47.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,858 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 8,749 shares during the quarter. Allstate comprises 0.6% of Inceptionr LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Inceptionr LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ALL. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Allstate by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,214 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $436,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 5,168 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Allstate by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the first quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.23% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Stock Performance

Shares of ALL stock traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $136.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,034,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,618. The Allstate Co. has a 12-month low of $100.57 and a 12-month high of $142.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $121.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $114.27.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

Allstate ( NYSE:ALL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $14.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Allstate had a negative net margin of 3.51% and a negative return on equity of 10.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.56) EPS. Research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be given a $0.89 dividend. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently -44.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on ALL shares. Citigroup increased their target price on Allstate from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $117.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Allstate from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Allstate from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.50.

Insider Transactions at Allstate

In other news, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total value of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,105.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark Q. Prindiville sold 10,951 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,483,093.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,529,426.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO John C. Pintozzi sold 4,000 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.79, for a total transaction of $539,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 13,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,848,105.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; and Run-off Property-Liability segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; other personal lines products; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

