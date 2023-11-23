The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Shares Sold by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Free Report) by 8.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 932,002 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 90,370 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of Bank of New York Mellon worth $41,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 4,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 38,109 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 63,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 4,936 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. 81.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BK has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Bank of New York Mellon from $47.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.40.

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of BK stock traded up $0.29 on Thursday, reaching $47.22. The company had a trading volume of 2,850,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,294,643. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $36.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $43.53 and a 200-day moving average of $43.68. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 12 month low of $39.65 and a 12 month high of $52.26.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.12. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of New York Mellon Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 27th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 26th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.44%.

Bank of New York Mellon Profile

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and other segments. The Securities Services segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, and data analytics.

Featured Stories

