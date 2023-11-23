The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Position Decreased by Delta Capital Management LLC

Delta Capital Management LLC reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,810 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 350 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up 2.2% of Delta Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Delta Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cloverfields Capital Group LP boosted its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 11.5% in the first quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 50,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,246 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Charles Schwab by 334.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 55,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,133,000 after purchasing an additional 42,535 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,729 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 21.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 372.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 24,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 19,300 shares in the last quarter. 81.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Charles Schwab alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCHW shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Charles Schwab from $92.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $69.91.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $477,714.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 3,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.31, for a total value of $217,319.52. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,563,189.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Peter J. Morgan III sold 8,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.61, for a total value of $476,880.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $477,714.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,824 shares of company stock valued at $1,214,937. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $55.93. 6,830,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,291,464. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $86.63. The firm has a market cap of $99.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.94.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 30.14%. The business’s revenue was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 9th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.33%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Charles Schwab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles Schwab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.