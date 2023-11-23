The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Holdings Lifted by First Pacific Advisors LP

First Pacific Advisors LP boosted its holdings in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,875 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Inc. CA lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 76.7% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 1,891 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 821 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 8.5% during the second quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 37,454 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,939 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 0.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,410,133 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,513,593,000 after purchasing an additional 40,100 shares during the last quarter. Element Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Element Capital Management LLC now owns 42,013 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,789,000 after purchasing an additional 2,117 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,115 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Cigna Group alerts:

The Cigna Group Stock Up 0.6 %

CI traded up $1.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $288.31. 905,931 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,720,608. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $84.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $281.96. The Cigna Group has a one year low of $240.50 and a one year high of $340.11.

The Cigna Group Announces Dividend

The Cigna Group ( NYSE:CI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.68 by $0.09. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 2.79% and a return on equity of 12.62%. The business had revenue of $49.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.04 EPS. The Cigna Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Cigna Group will post 24.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be given a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com upgraded The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on The Cigna Group from $326.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on The Cigna Group from $310.00 to $334.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $336.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on The Cigna Group

Insider Transactions at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,768 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.22, for a total transaction of $1,063,404.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,503 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,056.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Cigna Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Cigna Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.