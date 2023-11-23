The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Bought by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lifted its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 40.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Coca-Cola accounts for approximately 0.8% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $10,322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summitry LLC boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the first quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 9,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.5% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.4% in the second quarter. Alpha Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.4% in the second quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.42. The stock had a trading volume of 11,327,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,653,210. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.46, a P/E/G ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.21. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.45 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.92% and a return on equity of 42.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is 73.90%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KO. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Coca-Cola in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com lowered Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.20.

In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 20,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.12, for a total value of $1,152,368.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 143,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,046,653.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 92,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.09, for a total transaction of $5,345,964.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,707,497.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 349,316 shares of company stock valued at $19,716,506. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

