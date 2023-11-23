The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Stock Holdings Decreased by Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.

Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD. lowered its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,406 shares during the period. Capital Group Investment Management PTE. LTD.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. now owns 3,902 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 69,872 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $22,537,000 after buying an additional 10,251 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 132,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,869,000 after buying an additional 16,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 72,874 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $51,740.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 397,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,547.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:GS opened at $338.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.39, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.43. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $289.36 and a 1-year high of $389.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $319.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.93.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The investment management company reported $5.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.15 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 7.77% and a return on equity of 7.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $8.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 22.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is 53.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $447.00 to $468.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $403.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $347.00 to $329.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $393.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in resale agreements.

