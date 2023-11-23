The Mosaic Company to Post FY2023 Earnings of $3.73 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Free Report) – Zacks Research decreased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Mosaic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst A. Barman now anticipates that the basic materials company will earn $3.73 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $3.83. The consensus estimate for Mosaic’s current full-year earnings is $3.78 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Mosaic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.76 EPS.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 33.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HSBC upgraded Mosaic from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Mosaic from $44.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of Mosaic in a report on Thursday, September 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.35.

NYSE:MOS opened at $36.01 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.56. Mosaic has a 52-week low of $31.44 and a 52-week high of $57.46.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MOS. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 93.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Mosaic in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mosaic by 97.2% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Mosaic by 60.1% during the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.51%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

