The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS) Shares Bought by Meros Investment Management LP

Meros Investment Management LP grew its holdings in shares of The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. (NASDAQ:STKS – Free Report) by 41.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 585,006 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 171,614 shares during the period. ONE Group Hospitality accounts for about 2.1% of Meros Investment Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Meros Investment Management LP owned about 1.85% of ONE Group Hospitality worth $4,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,183,474 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $12,438,000 after purchasing an additional 18,240 shares during the last quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. JCP Investment Management LLC now owns 702,570 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,691,000 after buying an additional 70,598 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 475,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,478,000 after buying an additional 107,056 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of ONE Group Hospitality by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 457,418 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after buying an additional 17,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in ONE Group Hospitality by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 376,049 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 4,232 shares in the last quarter. 59.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ONE Group Hospitality alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STKS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ONE Group Hospitality from $7.50 to $5.25 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut ONE Group Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on ONE Group Hospitality from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

ONE Group Hospitality Stock Performance

NASDAQ STKS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $4.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,596. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.34. The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33 and a beta of 2.25.

About ONE Group Hospitality

(Free Report)

The ONE Group Hospitality, Inc, a hospitality company, develops, owns, operates, manages, and licenses restaurants and lounges worldwide. It operates through STK, Kona Grill, and ONE Hospitality segments. The company also provides turn-key food and beverage services for hospitality venues, including hotels, casinos, and other locations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ONE Group Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ONE Group Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.