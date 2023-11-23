The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Receives $73.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $72.36.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com raised shares of Southern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Southern from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH started coverage on shares of Southern in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th.

Get Southern alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on SO

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Southern

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $339,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 121,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,226,693.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider David P. Poroch sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.39, for a total transaction of $693,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,990,868.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,490 shares of company stock worth $2,146,405. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. MRP Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Southern in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. 62.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Southern Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE SO opened at $69.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.31. The company has a market capitalization of $75.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 4.81 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Southern has a 1 year low of $58.85 and a 1 year high of $75.80.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 17th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.08%.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Free Report

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through three segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.