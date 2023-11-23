The Toronto-Dominion Bank Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $8.16 Per Share (TSE:TD)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report released on Monday, November 20th. National Bank Financial analyst G. Dechaine now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $8.16 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $8.17. The consensus estimate for Toronto-Dominion Bank’s current full-year earnings is $8.50 per share.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TD. Barclays decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$84.00 to C$82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. National Bankshares set a C$90.00 price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, CSFB set a C$93.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$93.17.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$83.36 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$81.01 and its 200 day moving average is C$81.82. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 52-week low of C$75.89 and a 52-week high of C$94.05. The company has a market cap of C$151.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.86.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 24th. The company reported C$1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.02 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$12.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$12.16 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 28.98%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.96 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 5th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.68%.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

