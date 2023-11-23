The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO) Receives $27.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of The Vita Coco Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

A number of analysts have weighed in on COCO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Vita Coco in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vita Coco from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Vita Coco from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st.

Shares of Vita Coco stock opened at $29.03 on Thursday. Vita Coco has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.36 and a beta of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $26.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.70.

Vita Coco (NASDAQ:COCO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Vita Coco had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $138.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vita Coco will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,031.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Vita Coco news, insider Es Charles Van sold 45,315 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.59, for a total value of $1,340,870.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 93,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,759,504.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Prior sold 34,746 shares of Vita Coco stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.06, for a total transaction of $940,226.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 123,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,331,031.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,283,446 shares of company stock valued at $118,714,589 over the last quarter. Insiders own 51.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 0.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 86,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 66.4% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 0.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 127,316 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,314,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Vita Coco by 6.0% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 11,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Vita Coco by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. 42.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Vita Coco Company, Inc develops, markets, and distributes coconut water products under the Vita Coco brand name in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers coconut oil and coconut milk; Hydration Drink Mix, a powdered form of flavored coconut water; sparkling water; Runa, a plant-based energy drink; purified water under the Ever & Ever brand name; and PWR LIFT, a protein-infused fitness drink.

