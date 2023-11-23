The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) Holdings Raised by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,515,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,451,317 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 1.93% of Williams Companies worth $767,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMB. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 9,395 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 52.5% during the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 22,867 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $746,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 4,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Reuter James Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Williams Companies by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Reuter James Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,793 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Williams Companies stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.23. 4,168,341 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,124,083. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $44.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25, a PEG ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 1.14. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.80 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.17.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 24.52%. The business had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. Williams Companies’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be given a $0.4475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 80.27%.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities lowered their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Williams Companies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Williams Companies from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.33.

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

