Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Shares Sold by Weiss Asset Management LP

Weiss Asset Management LP lessened its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 71.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 650,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600,000 shares during the quarter. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV makes up 0.5% of Weiss Asset Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Weiss Asset Management LP owned approximately 2.15% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $6,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the first quarter worth about $10,637,000. Cowen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV during the 1st quarter worth approximately $8,248,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 494.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 718,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,102,000 after buying an additional 597,874 shares in the last quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 99.5% in the 1st quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 534,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after buying an additional 266,422 shares during the period. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. boosted its position in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 505,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,120,000 after buying an additional 5,968 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $10.22 during trading hours on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 62 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,567. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $10.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.20.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

