TR Property Plans Dividend of GBX 5.65 (LON:TRY)

TR Property (LON:TRY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, November 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.65 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, January 11th. This represents a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

TR Property Price Performance

Shares of TRY opened at GBX 306 ($3.83) on Thursday. TR Property has a twelve month low of GBX 252.95 ($3.16) and a twelve month high of GBX 348 ($4.35). The company has a market capitalization of £971.10 million, a P/E ratio of -175.28 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 281.82 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 281.86. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12.

Get TR Property alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TR Property

In other TR Property news, insider Andrew Vaughan purchased 9,578 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 259 ($3.24) per share, with a total value of £24,807.02 ($31,035.93). Company insiders own 5.03% of the company’s stock.

About TR Property

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.