TradeLink Capital LLC Buys Shares of 2,800 SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 10.6% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 2,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,971,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 9,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,084 shares during the period. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P Dividend ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

SDY traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $118.62. 365,830 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 455,151. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $109.87 and a 12-month high of $132.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $115.00 and a 200 day moving average of $119.72. The firm has a market cap of $21.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.