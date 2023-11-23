TradeLink Capital LLC Invests $200,000 in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

TradeLink Capital LLC bought a new position in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000. 3M makes up approximately 6.2% of TradeLink Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $31,676,265,000. 25 LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 367 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Institutional investors own 65.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on MMM shares. Barclays increased their target price on 3M from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of 3M in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. StockNews.com upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded 3M from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $102.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.30.

3M Stock Performance

MMM traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.37. The company had a trading volume of 2,394,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,273,285. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average of $92.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.81. The company has a market cap of $52.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.98. 3M has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $130.02.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.99 billion. 3M had a positive return on equity of 47.18% and a negative net margin of 22.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that 3M will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -44.94%.

3M Profile

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

