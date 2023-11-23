TransAlta Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Free Report) (TSE:TA) – Analysts at Atb Cap Markets cut their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of TransAlta in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 21st. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.04. The consensus estimate for TransAlta’s current full-year earnings is $1.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for TransAlta’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

TAC has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com downgraded TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities began coverage on TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Stock Performance

TransAlta stock opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.25. TransAlta has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40.

TransAlta Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.0437 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.13%.

Institutional Trading of TransAlta

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of TransAlta by 766.3% during the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 234.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 3,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

