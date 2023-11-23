TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Free Report) (TSE:TA) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of 0.0437 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $0.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04.

TransAlta has raised its dividend by an average of 9.5% annually over the last three years. TransAlta has a dividend payout ratio of 29.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect TransAlta to earn $0.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.16 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.1%.

TAC opened at $7.97 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.25. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $7.22 and a 52-week high of $10.40.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 234.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,367 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 153.2% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 3,326 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of TransAlta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. 64.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded TransAlta from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, TD Securities started coverage on shares of TransAlta in a report on Friday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, TransAlta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.00.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation engages in the development, production, and sale of electric energy. It operates through Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, Energy Transition, and Energy Marketing segments. The Hydro segment has a net ownership interest of approximately 922 megawatts (MW) of owned hydro electrical-generating capacity located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Ontario.

