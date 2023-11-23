Trexquant Investment LP Sells 177,765 Shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Trexquant Investment LP lowered its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 60.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,765 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $11,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 7,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 7,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 45,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Cardinal Health from $100.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Cardinal Health from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cardinal Health from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.83.

Cardinal Health Price Performance

Shares of CAH stock traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $105.88. 1,374,506 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,450,176. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.53 and a 12 month high of $106.35. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 173.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.95.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $54.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.85 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 60.27% and a net margin of 0.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 6.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 327.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cardinal Health

In other news, CEO Deborah Weitzman sold 6,712 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $602,804.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,969,781.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

