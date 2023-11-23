TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Acquires Shares of 1,996 Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,996 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 21.7% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the first quarter worth about $347,000. Portside Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Church & Dwight during the second quarter worth about $7,427,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 19,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,918,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Church & Dwight by 32.9% during the first quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 3,402 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

CHD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Church & Dwight has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.25.

Church & Dwight Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CHD opened at $94.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.17. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $78.10 and a 1-year high of $100.52. The stock has a market cap of $23.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.50.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2725 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Church & Dwight news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 132,881 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total value of $12,756,576.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 112,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,794,624. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Church & Dwight Profile

(Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.