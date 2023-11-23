Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Tuniu (NASDAQ:TOUR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Sunday.

Tuniu Trading Down 5.2 %

Shares of TOUR opened at $1.01 on Friday. Tuniu has a 1 year low of $0.73 and a 1 year high of $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market cap of $131.07 million, a PE ratio of -33.67 and a beta of 1.90.

Get Tuniu alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tuniu

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tuniu by 53.3% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,726 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 8,594 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Tuniu by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,859 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Tuniu by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,532,175 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,844,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA increased its holdings in Tuniu by 84.8% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 47,950 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 22,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Tuniu by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,771,866 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,534 shares in the last quarter. 11.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tuniu Company Profile

Tuniu Corporation operates as an online leisure travel company in China. The company offers various packaged tours, including organized and self-guided tours; and other travel-related services, such as tourist attraction tickets, visa application services, accommodation reservation, financial services, and hotel booking services, as well as air, train, and bus ticketing for leisure travelers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Tuniu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tuniu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.