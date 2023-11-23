Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by Clearbridge Investments LLC

Clearbridge Investments LLC trimmed its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,946,759 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 1,566,673 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.68% of Uber Technologies worth $602,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 1.5% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 16,832 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $727,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Uber Technologies by 66.5% during the 2nd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 651 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 57,233 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,340 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Uber Technologies by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 2,242 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. 74.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 181,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,320,824.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Tony West sold 18,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.40, for a total transaction of $963,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 181,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,320,824.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 18,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $999,238.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,778,567.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 187,616 shares of company stock worth $9,747,789 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

UBER stock traded up $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $55.37. 18,467,671 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,065,804. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.90 and a 52 week high of $55.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.94 billion, a PE ratio of 113.00 and a beta of 1.23.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Thirty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.44.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

