Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Position Reduced by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,180 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 56 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $1,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Union Pacific by 108.3% in the 1st quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 77.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Stock Up 0.7 %

UNP traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $223.49. 1,716,193 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,204,953. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $209.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.44. Union Pacific Co. has a 52-week low of $183.69 and a 52-week high of $240.48. The company has a market cap of $136.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.45, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.72 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.10. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.37% and a return on equity of 49.14%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNP. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $240.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $223.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $265.00 to $257.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 25th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $235.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.96.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Eric J. Gehringer sold 1,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.24, for a total value of $258,927.76. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,501,850.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

