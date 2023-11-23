United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United-Guardian (NASDAQ:UG – Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of United-Guardian from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th.
United-Guardian Price Performance
Hedge Funds Weigh In On United-Guardian
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UG. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in United-Guardian by 66.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 93,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,123,000 after purchasing an additional 37,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of United-Guardian by 88.5% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 33,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 15,634 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of United-Guardian by 4.7% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 154,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,163,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in United-Guardian by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 15,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 5,596 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in United-Guardian by 277.1% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,322 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.07% of the company’s stock.
United-Guardian Company Profile
United-Guardian, Inc manufactures and markets cosmetic ingredients, pharmaceuticals, medical lubricants, and proprietary specialty industrial products in the United States and internationally The company offers cosmetic ingredients, including LUBRAJEL, a line of water-based gel formulation for sensory enhancement, lubrication, and texture to personal care products; LUBRAJEL NATURAL for skin moisturizing; LUBRAJEL MARINE that develops natural products using naturally derived polymers; LUBRAJEL OlL NATURAL, which makes luxuriant textures without adding viscosity; LUBRAJEL TERRA, a multifunctional, moisturizing hydrogel products; LUBRASIL II SB, a formulation of LUBRAJEL; LUBRAJEL II XD; B-122, a powdered lubricant used in the manufacture of pressed powders, eyeliners, rouges, and industrial products; and ORCHID COMPLEX, an oil-soluble base for extract of fresh orchids used in fragrance products, such as perfumes and toiletries.
