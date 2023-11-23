United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Bought by Capital World Investors

Capital World Investors increased its holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,623,260 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Capital World Investors’ holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $828,719,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Abbrea Capital LLC raised its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 7,123 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.4% during the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $301,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the second quarter. Detalus Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on United Parcel Service from $195.00 to $184.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 18th. TD Cowen lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $186.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $177.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.91.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $150.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,640,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,306,122. The company has a market capitalization of $128.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.68 and a 1-year high of $197.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.89.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $21.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.40 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 43.46% and a net margin of 9.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is currently 65.59%.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

