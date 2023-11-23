United Utilities Group PLC to Issue Dividend of $0.39 (OTCMKTS:UUGRY)

United Utilities Group PLC (OTCMKTS:UUGRY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 22nd, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.3893 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, February 8th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 21st.

United Utilities Group Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UUGRY opened at $27.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.38. United Utilities Group has a one year low of $22.37 and a one year high of $27.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on UUGRY. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of United Utilities Group in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded United Utilities Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered United Utilities Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on United Utilities Group from GBX 1,150 ($14.39) to GBX 1,050 ($13.14) in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,016.67.

United Utilities Group Company Profile

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is involved in the renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and provision of consulting, and project management services. The company operates 43,000 kilometers of water pipes; and 79,000 kilometers of wastewater pipes.

Featured Stories

