Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN) Announces Earnings Results

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The apparel retailer reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Urban Outfitters had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

Urban Outfitters Stock Down 12.4 %

Urban Outfitters stock opened at $31.82 on Thursday. Urban Outfitters has a 52 week low of $23.26 and a 52 week high of $37.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $33.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.14. The stock has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

URBN has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on Urban Outfitters from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Urban Outfitters from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Urban Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.92.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Urban Outfitters

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,133,038 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $336,328,000 after buying an additional 2,138,104 shares in the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 9,472,995 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $237,867,000 after buying an additional 420,001 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,641,142 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $130,499,000 after buying an additional 376,130 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,037,357 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $101,382,000 after buying an additional 318,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,920,947 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $80,969,000 after buying an additional 68,609 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

About Urban Outfitters

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nully. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

