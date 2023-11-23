Uxin (UXIN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Uxin (NASDAQ:UXIN – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the quarter.

Uxin Trading Up 3.6 %

NASDAQ:UXIN opened at $1.14 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 million, a PE ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 0.69. Uxin has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. TPG GP A LLC raised its holdings in shares of Uxin by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. TPG GP A LLC now owns 11,733,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022,160 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Uxin by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,551,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,643,000 after buying an additional 289,884 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uxin in the second quarter valued at approximately $835,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uxin during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Uxin by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 601,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 290,980 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.15% of the company’s stock.

Uxin Company Profile

Uxin Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail sale of vehicles in China. The company operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars. It also offers used-car acquisition, inspection, reconditioning, warehousing, pre-sales and after-sales, and various car-related value-added products and services, as well as warranty and repair, delivery, and title transfers and vehicle registration services.

