V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 680 Shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 6.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,365 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $2,782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Health Care ETF alerts:

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VHT traded up $1.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.09. The stock had a trading volume of 125,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,698. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $234.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $240.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.73. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $222.27 and a one year high of $259.04.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Health Care ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.