V Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 815 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,426 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the quarter. Walmart accounts for about 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $7,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. LMG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 66,651 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,476,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 51,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,104,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. WJ Interests LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth about $247,000. Finally, Legacy Capital Group California Inc. boosted its stake in Walmart by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Legacy Capital Group California Inc. now owns 7,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. 33.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.37, for a total transaction of $161,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 169,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,390,136.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total value of $713,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,195,631.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,456,612 shares of company stock valued at $227,495,349. Insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WMT traded down $1.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $154.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,811,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,715,360. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.30 billion, a PE ratio of 25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $161.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.91. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.09 and a 52 week high of $169.94.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.20% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $160.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMT. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Walmart from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Tigress Financial upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

