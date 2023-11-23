V Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,466 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $2,447,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1,152.5% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 34,808 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $12,677,000 after acquiring an additional 32,029 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 45.8% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,171 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,519,000 after buying an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 225.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 91 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 63,502 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $23,165,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LULU traded down $1.74 on Thursday, hitting $428.63. 800,639 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,203,001. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $395.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $382.33. The company has a market capitalization of $54.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.34. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $286.58 and a 52-week high of $437.05.

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 31st. The apparel retailer reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.14. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.47% and a net margin of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 12.15 earnings per share for the current year.

LULU has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. KeyCorp upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $460.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $424.00 to $437.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $445.94.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 27,981 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.00, for a total transaction of $11,220,381.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,892 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,692. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

