V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 186 Shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,878 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 98,001.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 714,378,920 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $167,536,144,000 after purchasing an additional 713,650,718 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,714,012 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,872,887,000 after purchasing an additional 82,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,406,581 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,396,402,000 after acquiring an additional 344,518 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,997,043 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,100,279,000 after acquiring an additional 136,739 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,483,146 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,520,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,860 shares in the last quarter. 83.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $285.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research note on Friday, November 10th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $260.00 price target for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.50.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 66,080 shares in the company, valued at $15,321,308.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Cadence Design Systems news, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 1,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.97, for a total value of $356,336.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,944 shares in the company, valued at $33,912,547.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Aneel Zaman sold 1,207 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.86, for a total transaction of $279,855.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 66,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,321,308.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,279 shares of company stock worth $5,049,575. 1.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CDNS traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $270.35. 826,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,638. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $234.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.55 billion, a PE ratio of 77.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.88 and a 52-week high of $274.32.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The software maker reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 24.42% and a return on equity of 34.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

