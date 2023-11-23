V Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 4,790 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,092 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,790 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up 1.9% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $11,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 7,500.0% in the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 7,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 408.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 70,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,504,000 after acquiring an additional 56,378 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 302,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,332,000 after acquiring an additional 276,046 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded up $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $146.47. 4,388,130 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,627,922. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 52 week low of $133.34 and a 52 week high of $155.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $141.19 and a 200 day moving average of $145.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.40 billion, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

