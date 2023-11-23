V Wealth Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,707 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BAC. Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 1.5% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 135,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,596,000 after buying an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Bank of America by 4.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 405,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,698,000 after purchasing an additional 16,319 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $586,000. Finally, Pearl River Capital LLC purchased a new position in Bank of America in the first quarter worth $534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on BAC. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Bank of America from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Bank of America from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.54.

Bank of America Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.63. 41,427,991 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,753,016. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $37.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.64.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

