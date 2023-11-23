V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,471 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 924 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $1,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 5.3% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,688,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $459,427,000 after buying an additional 283,869 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 6.3% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 31,281,327 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,526,593,000 after buying an additional 1,845,478 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 8.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter valued at about $103,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 51.2% in the first quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 551,070 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,431,000 after buying an additional 186,540 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $133.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Price Performance

CP stock traded up $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $70.99. 2,312,413 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,759,637. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 1-year low of $68.92 and a 1-year high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $66.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 37.10% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.1384 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.82%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

