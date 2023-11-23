V Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 0.7% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $225.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,880,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,044,812. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $187.38 and a fifty-two week high of $228.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $214.64 and its 200-day moving average is $216.69. The firm has a market cap of $317.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

