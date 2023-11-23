V Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Free Report) by 106.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 127,748 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 65,894 shares during the period. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF comprises about 1.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.13% of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $6,312,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the last quarter.

PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA PULS traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.48. 841,993 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,197. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $48.90 and a 1 year high of $49.51.

About PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

