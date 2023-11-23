V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

V Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,803 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 54 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 101,072.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 777,798,687 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $223,212,667,000 after buying an additional 777,029,902 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,223,148,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,072,543,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,796,633,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,731,491,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Meta Platforms Stock Performance

Shares of META traded up $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $341.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,715,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,601,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $877.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.14, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $313.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $294.82. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.38 and a 12-month high of $342.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The social networking company reported $4.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.77. The company had revenue of $34.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.58 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 14.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 670 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.45, for a total transaction of $199,291.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,407,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Susan J. Li sold 10,642 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.31, for a total transaction of $3,579,011.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 89,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,102,771.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 260,448 shares of company stock valued at $85,013,020. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $385.00 price objective on shares of Meta Platforms in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.53.

About Meta Platforms

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

