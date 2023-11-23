V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,206 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,899,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Sageworth Trust Co grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 1,794.1% during the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its stake in NextEra Energy by 444.4% in the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Seaport Res Ptn cut NextEra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. TheStreet cut NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.08.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NextEra Energy stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $57.47. 9,626,942 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,944,706. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $117.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.54. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $47.15 and a one year high of $88.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.07 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.15% and a net margin of 27.82%. NextEra Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, major shareholder Nextera Energy Inc purchased 3,097,524 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,991,056.04. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,097,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,201,056.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

