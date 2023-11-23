V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.23 Million Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,714 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $2,229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.0% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $983,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 1,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 2,021 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 669 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Todd M. Leombruno sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.11, for a total value of $2,081,382.22. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,850,178.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,660 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.91, for a total value of $680,450.60. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,487 shares in the company, valued at $2,249,176.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $465.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Barclays upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $390.00 to $460.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $462.00 to $506.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Parker-Hannifin currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $450.71.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

Shares of PH traded down $1.69 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $431.23. 572,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 733,641. The company has a market cap of $55.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.49. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a fifty-two week low of $281.19 and a fifty-two week high of $435.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $395.66 and its 200 day moving average is $385.96.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 29.56% and a net margin of 11.92%. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 23.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.87%.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

