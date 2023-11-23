V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.31 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,003 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,308,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,940,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,899,000 after purchasing an additional 840,657 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 7,414,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $855,527,000 after purchasing an additional 29,128 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Inc. CA increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Inc. CA now owns 23,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,550 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 358,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,148,000 after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beta Wealth Group Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Beta Wealth Group Inc. now owns 5,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Merck & Co., Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MRK traded down $0.53 during trading on Thursday, hitting $101.68. 5,724,130 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,261,500. The business’s 50 day moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day moving average is $107.96. The company has a market capitalization of $257.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.36 and a 1-year high of $119.65.

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.30 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 18.26% and a net margin of 7.77%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 111,764 shares in the company, valued at $11,738,572.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Johannes Jacobus Oosthuizen sold 2,081 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.38, for a total transaction of $213,052.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,862,394.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard R. Deluca sold 43,823 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.03, for a total value of $4,602,729.69. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 111,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,738,572.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MRK has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, October 6th. UBS Group upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.14.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

