V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Stock Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

V Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 1.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,312 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MCO. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s during the second quarter worth $27,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Moody’s in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Moody’s in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 72.1% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 148 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total value of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 2,546 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.76, for a total transaction of $893,034.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,378,805.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard G. Steele sold 873 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $294,969.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $212,188.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,468. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $399.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $346.00 to $365.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Moody’s from $344.00 to $333.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $381.00 price target on shares of Moody’s in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moody’s currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $351.54.

Moody’s Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of MCO stock traded up $1.52 on Thursday, hitting $364.55. 1,276,572 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 912,171. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. Moody’s Co. has a one year low of $272.70 and a one year high of $368.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $327.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.28.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 26.42% and a return on equity of 55.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is 37.47%.

Moody’s Company Profile

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

