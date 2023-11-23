V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $3 Million Stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,815 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 157 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Netflix by 8,700.0% during the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 88 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners increased its stake in Netflix by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 90 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Netflix from $525.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $325.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 16th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Netflix from $515.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $441.20.

Netflix Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $3.05 during trading on Thursday, hitting $478.00. 2,843,891 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $273.41 and a 52-week high of $485.00. The company has a market cap of $209.21 billion, a PE ratio of 47.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $405.31 and a 200 day moving average of $412.03.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.09 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $67,346.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.07, for a total value of $221,535.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,346.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 17,717 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $380.20, for a total value of $6,736,003.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 134,563 shares of company stock worth $57,388,283. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

