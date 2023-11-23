V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $7.23 Million Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

V Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,284 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,134 shares during the quarter. Home Depot comprises approximately 1.2% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $7,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Home Depot by 99,916.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $3,740,875,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 105,205.6% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,994,957 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,472,867,000 after purchasing an additional 10,984,516 shares during the period. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 30,077.5% in the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,140,519 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $20,806,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120,171 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 29,554.9% in the 1st quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 5,109,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 5,092,020 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Price Performance

HD stock traded up $3.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $309.20. 2,873,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,453,520. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $309.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $347.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $297.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $307.01.

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $37.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,339.65% and a net margin of 10.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, August 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 4.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $2.09 per share. This represents a $8.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 29th. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other news, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total transaction of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on HD. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $341.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Home Depot from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $325.00 price objective on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Barclays raised their price objective on Home Depot from $310.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Home Depot from $370.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.57.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

