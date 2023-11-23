V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $9.42 Million Position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 32.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,502 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,243 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ comprises approximately 1.6% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $9,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Barrett & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Avalon Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $390.06. The company had a trading volume of 44,178,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,335,980. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.97. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $259.73 and a one year high of $393.07.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 19th were given a $0.5389 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 18th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

